John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Team Up For ‘Grease’ Reunion & Instagram Is Losing It

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are back together as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, and Instagram is losing it. As Grease fans know, it’s been 41 years since the movie was first released and ever since it first came out, it’s been a hit. The famous duo is currently doing a “Meet ‘N’ Grease” sing-a-long and their first appearance was in West Palm Beach, Florida last night. Travolta took to his Instagram page to share a number of photos and videos from the highly-anticipated event and fans are going nuts.

In the first photo in the series, Travolta and Newton-John could be seen walking hand-in-hand just outside of the stage. This was the first time since the movie’s release that the pair have gotten back into costume. Newton-John rocked a bright yellow skirt that hit just at her ankles, pairing it with a white blouse and matching yellow cardigan. The actress wore her short, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup.

For his part, Travolta rocked a pair of dark wash jeans, a black shirt, and his now-iconic black leather jacket. He sported some scruff for the look and wore his dark locks styled like Zuko. The actor completed the outfit with a pair of black shoes. In addition, Travolta also shared a few short clips from the show including one of him and Newton-John walking out on stage to the massive applause from the crowd. In the caption of the post, he told fans that Grease is still the word.

Since the series of photos and videos went live on his account, they’ve earned the actor a ton of attention from his fans with over 311,000 likes in addition to 8,000-plus comments. Some of his followers commented on the post to let him and Newton-John know that they look great while countless others expressed their excitement over the reunion, even quoting lines from some of the songs. A few other followers had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji to express their feelings.

“Aaaww hooow cute! Danny Zuko and Sandy together again! Love you both!” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow! This is amazing!! I wish I had been there! Grease will ALWAYS be the word!!!,” another fan exclaimed.

“I can watch this movie over and over and over and over again and never get tired of it. It my most favorite movie! You guys look fabulous,” a third social media user chimed in.

The pair will be performing tonight in Tampa, on December 15 in Jacksonville, and on January 15 in Hagerstown, Maryland.