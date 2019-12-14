‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals The ‘Truth’ About Her And Tyler Baltierra: ‘You All Have Your Answers’

Fans of Teen Mom OG have been following Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s story for over a decade. Recently, some fans have started to wonder if everything is okay between the fan favorite couple. Catelynn recently took to Instagram to share the “truth” about her relationship with Tyler.

Posting a photo that showed Catelynn and Tyler sitting on a couch next to one another during a past Teen Mom OG reunion special, Catelynn wrote the following.

“I’m sick of people talking about EVERYTHING I post and talk about and do. It’s my page and I can do what I want. And that being said… here’s the truth about Tyler and I. So you all have your answers.”

With the caption, she included a “link in bio” which directed fans to an article about her relationship timeline with Tyler. The piece detailed the couple’s relationship both prior to MTV cameras and after they joined the show. The article didn’t really give any new information about the twosome, but with Catelynn linking to it, it appears that everything is fine between the two.

While the post has been liked by over 9,000 of Catelynn’s followers, she turned off commenting on the photo so fans were unable to chime in. However, she shared the same post on her Twitter account, and plenty of her followers responded to the tweet with their own thoughts. While there were some positive comments from her fans, others weren’t so supportive.

Catelynn’s latest Instagram post came just days after she dropped a bombshell in which she stated it was time for her next “move.” In her update, she talked about making a “big step personally,” and while some wondered if it had anything to do with her marriage, it turns out it actually had to do with Catelynn deciding to take part in a makeup class in New York. The event will allow those who attend to not only learn some awesome makeup skills but also to meet Catelynn Lowell.

Catelynn and Tyler shared their relationship on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG and were open about their trial separation. The couple lived separately for awhile but still spent nearly every day together. They also welcomed a new baby into their family, their daughter Vaeda Luna, who Catelynn gave birth to in February this year. Despite some ups and downs, the couple appear to be doing better than ever.