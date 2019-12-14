Gwen Stefani Stuns In Snapshot With ‘Little Muffin Puppy’ Chelsea Handler

Gwen Stefani’s most recent social media share has a ton of star power in it. As those who follow the beauty on Instagram know, Stefani loves to post photos and videos for her fans. Not only does she share photos from her music as well as from her hit show The Voice, but she also shares a lot of photos from her personal life as well including shots with boyfriend Blake Shelton and other famous friends.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the songstress stunned alongside pal Chelsea Handler. The beauty did not specifically mention where she was at in the image but it appeared to be at a busy restaurant. The two ladies were all smiles for the photo op as Stefani put her arm around Handler, pressing their heads together. Stefani wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

She completed the chic look with a plain black shirt and a number of gold and silver bracelets. Like her counterpart, Handler wore her long, blond locks down and straight but she appeared to be almost makeup-free in the shot, wearing just a hint of eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption of the image, Stefani mentioned to fans that Handler was her “little muffin puppy,” telling them that the photo was reposted from her page. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earning Stefani rave reviews from her legion of fans with over 52,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments. Some followers took to the photo to let the singer know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over the star power in the photo. A few more just flooded the comments section with emoji.

“How do people just sit at a restaurant and mind their business when GWEN STEFANI is right there?!,” one fan asked.

“Ugh it can’t get any better then this!,” a second follower chimed in.

“You two are true legends! Love you Gwen,” one more added along with a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, delighted fans with a new duet. The song titled “Nobody But You” was is taken from Shelton’s latest album titled, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and the post earned the singer a ton of attention from her fans, racking up more than 275,000 views.