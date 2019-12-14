‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Scary Situation: ‘Please Do Not Come To My Home’

Kailyn Lowry shares her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 and now, the mom-of-three is asking that fans respect her privacy after revealing a scary situation.

“I’m moving AGAIN and changing my number because y’all crazy f*cks can’t respect privacy & boundaries and don’t try to tell me it comes with the territory because it certainly f*cking doesnt,” Kailyn tweeted on Friday night.

She then went on to thank her supporters but encouraged them to contact her in more appropriate ways.

“I love those that have been so good to me and sweet to my kids. I really do. But please do not come to my home. Please do not send letters to my address. I have email. I have DM. Please,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

The first tweet had over 2,000 likes, as well as plenty of supportive comments from Kailyn’s fans. Some urged her to get a privacy fence and to install cameras rather than picking up and moving again. Others suggested having a home in a gated community would be good for her. There were also followers who suggested that it did indeed come with the territory of being on reality television.

The second tweet had over 700 likes from fans, along with supportive comments from people who were shocked Kail had to deal with this again.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Kailyn has had to deal with unexpected visitors at her house. OK! Magazine previously reported that back in June, she took to Twitter to reveal someone had shown up at her house late at night and that it scared her boys to see someone walking up the lawn. She explained that even though fans may feel like they know the stars on the show, showing up at her residence is “not ok.”

Not long after the incident, Kailyn purchased a new home and moved. She has been open with her fans about her new residence, showing them pictures of the interior, but has been careful about showing it from the outside. However, even when sharing the inside of her home, the reality star found herself coming under criticism. A number of followers slammed the mom-of-three earlier this year after she shared a picture of her pantry, with some describing the snacks as unhealthy.

For now, it is unclear if Kailyn will indeed decide to pack up and move again less than a year after being in her new house. Nevertheless, the Teen Mom 2 star shouldn’t have to worry about strangers coming up to her place.