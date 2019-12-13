Savannah Chrisley Rocks Tight Pink Dress & Admits She Misses Her Long Hair

Savannah Chrisley is looking wonderful in a red hot new throwback that was shared on social media. As fans of the reality star know, Chrisley regularly posts photos and videos on her popular page, sharing glimpses into her life with fans. Recently, the model chopped off her signature blond locks and told fans that it was a great decision at the time but in the most recent post that was shared on her page, the bombshell confessed that she’s feeling a little sad.

In the caption of the throwback photo, Chrisley told fans thats she misses her long hair, noting that chopping it off was “exciting and new” but she’s ready for it to grow back. In the the throwback image, the Chrisley Knows Best star struck a pose front and center with a plain white wall at her back. The beauty was all smiles in the photo, putting her amazing figure on display in a tight pink dress that hugged her every curve.

The ensemble hit just at her knee, showing off a portion of her toned and tanned stems to fans. Chrisley wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail with a few loose curls throughout to round-up the look. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick in addition to a pair of earrings and a big smile.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Chrisley a ton of attention from her followers with over 76,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more weighed in on what they think about her old and new hairstyles.

“Enjoy the fresh start, gorgeous girl! You kill both looks,” one fan gushed, adding a heart emoji.

“Girl… you’re killin both. As you see in my profile photo, mine is short too. I have super thick hair and short hair is just so much easier. And it’s still beautiful!,” one more raved.

“Girl, come get a wig… while we both wait for our hair to grow back,” another fan suggested.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley stunned in another smoldering look, that time in a chic outfit from Rampage that included a plaid top that Chrisley wore tucked into her high-waisted jeans. In the caption of the photo, she mentioned to fans that she was promoting a Black Friday sale and it also earned her a ton of attention from fans.