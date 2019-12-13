Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Duet On New Song, Fans React Passionately

It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples. Over the years, they have continued to share the love they have for each other publicly, whether that be on social media, in interviews, or when they are on the judging panel together on The Voice. The pair have collaborated together again on a new track, and their fans have reacted. The song, “Nobody But You,” is taken from Shelton’s latest compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which is out worldwide.

Fans who refer to the couple as “Shefani” took to social media to express what they thought of their latest effort.

“@blakesheltonand @gwenstefani duet ‘Nobody But You’ is seriously good! The lyrics are perfect for them. They blend well together too. Check it out if you haven’t,” one user wrote.

“*playing on repeat* these two both deserve the happiness and real love they found in each other. this song is the sweetest ever & can’t wait to see them performing it together. go listen, you won’t be disappointed. #NobodyButYou,” another shared.

“Literally cannot stop listening @blakeshelton @gwenstefani! Your love is so beautiful. Thank you for sharing it with us. #NobodyButYou #Shefani,” a third account remarked.

“I haven’t stopped listening to ‘Nobody But You’ and I don’t think I will,” a fourth user wrote.

The song has not only been a success critically but also commercially. Shelton tweeted that the track had already cracked the top 3 on the U.S. iTunes chart in under 24 hours. He is currently competing against Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” and LOONA’s “365,” which are in front of him.

The couple’s first collaboration, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” was released in 2016. According to Billboard, the song peaked at No. 70 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they teamed up again for Stefani’s Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The track served as the lead single for the record and was titled after the album.

Shelton’s latest album release, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, consists of 12 tracks. The compilation contains seven previously recorded hits and five brand-new tunes, per Nash Country Daily.

The duet with his girlfriend was written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James and was one of the songs Shelton fell in love with after constantly playing it.

When he went to go record the song, the “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking” hitmaker realized that it needed Gwen on it, too. He believes the song is about his story and refers to it as magic.