Brad Pitt Reveals The Career Regrets That Still Haunt Him

Brad Pitt isn't pleased with all of his past performances.

Brad Pitt is one of the most well known American actors of the current time, having starred in many big name films throughout the years. Next week Pitt will be turning 56-years-old. In a candid interview, he reflected back on some of his work and discussed what he wishes he would have done differently, according to Collider.

Pitt is particularly haunted by his performance in one of his earlier movies, 12 Monkeys. Even though his performance yielded an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Pitt says he can’t even watch the second half of the movie because he wishes he would have done it differently.

There are also the films that didn’t end up working out the way he’d hoped. For example, he often wonders about the film, To the White Sea, which tragically got shut down.

But it was actually the movie Troy that Pitt says really impacted the way his career shifted. This film wasn’t his first choice of a project at the time, but he had turned down another opportunity and knew he had to start working on something. While he gave it his best shot, Pitt quickly realized that he didn’t like the way the story was being portrayed and that he wasn’t really connected with it, he explained.

“It wasn’t painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it. What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. I’d become spoiled working with David Fincher. It’s no slight on Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, Here’s the hero! There was no mystery.”

After the project was finally completed, Pitt knew he was going to do things differently. He would only work on projects for which he felt had a high quality story.

Pitt’s career really took off in the years to come. His work has become more diverse, as he has explored a variety of genres. He notably appeared in 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave which went on to win Best Picture. Pitt has received no shortage of awards throughout the years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he was recently nominated for a SAG award for his work in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.