Video Of Cancer-Stricken Alex Trebek Laughing & Cracking Jokes Melts Fans’ Hearts

Alex Trebek may be facing the battle of his life, but he’s still doing it with a smile on his face. As fans know, the Jeopardy! host is currently battling pancreatic cancer, which is among the deadliest forms of cancer. Since his diagnosis earlier this year, Trebek has made it a point to keep his life as normal as possible, and he has been continuing to go to work on his hit show while doing work on other projects to keep himself busy.

Recently, Jeopardy! took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of the game show host filming a DriveTime commercial. The clip started off with the 79-year-old chatting with people backstage and shaking a bunch of hands. The clip then went to Trebek in front of a green screen where he could be seen sitting in a car and filming. The Jeopardy! host flubbed a few of his lines but laughed it off before joking that there was a pedestrian.

Not only did Trebek appear to be having a good time laughing on the set, but many of the crew members could also be heard chuckling at his jokes. In one part of the clip, Trebek even danced in front of a fan while rocking his signature suit. Fittingly, the video ends with Trebek going back to where he began, once again shaking the hands of his film crew.

Since the clip went live, it’s already earned a ton of attention from fans with over 1,900 likes and 50-plus comments. Some fans of the show chimed in to express their excitement over seeing the new commercial in its entirety, while countless others commented on the clip to let Trebek know that they’re happy to see that he is doing so well.

“These are some funny behind-the-scenes! Alex is awesome!,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Thanks for sharing. Love you Alex!,” another Instagrammer chimed in, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love you on Jeopardy!! no one could ever take your place so you need to get better soon. Your the kindness and most respectful person that I have seen on tv,” a third fan chimed in.

Loading...

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the television personality got a little choked up on an episode of Jeopardy! after one of the contestants gave “What is We [Heart] You Alex!” as his answer. When Trebek read the response, his voice trembled, and you could tell that it meant a lot to him.