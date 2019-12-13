Kevin Hart Chats With Kelly Clarkson About The Sweet Thing Dwayne Johnson Did For Him After His Car Accident

Kevin said that his friendship with Dwayne is the real deal.

Kevin Hart talked about his strong bond with his Jumanji: The Next Level costar Dwayne Johnson in a preview clip for Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As noted by Kevin, he had to cancel a previously scheduled appearance on Kelly’s show earlier this year after he was involved in a scary car accident. He seriously injured his back but has been recovering well. As reported by The Inquisitr, he’s even started hitting the gym again. During his interview with Kelly, the comedian acknowledged how fortunate he was to be able to make up his missed appearance on her daytime talk show.

“I’m here. I couldn’t be here, so the fact that I am means that I am unbelievably well,” Kevin said. “I’m appreciative; I’m thankful. All of the above. I have nothing to complain about at all.”

Kelly joked that Kevin’s first thought after his car accident must have been that he was going to miss his appearance on her show, and she praised Dwayne for doing them both a solid by filling in for his injured friend.

“He did me a big favor, man,” Kevin said. “And you know what? It was without me even asking.”

According to Kevin, he and Dwayne are so close that his friend knew about the upcoming appearances Kevin had booked and would be forced to miss, including his sit-down with Kelly. Dwayne told Kevin that he would be his stand-in for as many of his bookings as he could.

“He’s a good guy,” Kevin said. “People don’t understand. Our friendship is 100 percent real and authentic.”

According to Access Hollywood, Dwayne really went above and beyond for his friend by appearing on Kelly’s talk show; he actually had to end his honeymoon with his new bride, Lauren Hashian, early so that he could make it back in time to fill Kevin’s slot. He was Kelly’s first guest.

Kevin described Dwayne’s offer to fill in for him as “touching” and “heart-warming.” He also joked that he wouldn’t offer to do the same thing for Dwayne because he doesn’t “have the time.”

When Dwayne appeared on Kelly’s show, he couldn’t resist roasting Kevin a bit. Kelly played a clip of Dwayne joking that his friend was doing okay after his accident because he “was strapped in nicely to his car seat.” You can watch the entire preview clip below.

While Kevin and Dwayne might be BFFs, there is one man who has threatened to come between them. Kevin recently joked that he didn’t like it when he saw a photograph of Dwayne with their Jumanji: The Next Level costar Danny DeVito. The comedian said that it made him jealous to see Dwayne “with another little man.”