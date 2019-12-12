‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Talks Pregnancy Rumors And Explains Recent Weight Gain

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in June.

Brittany Cartwright isn’t pregnant but she has been gaining weight in the months since tying the knot with her husband, Jax Taylor.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on December 11, the Vanderpump Rules star addressed the ongoing rumors regarding her non-existent baby news before explaining that she has allowed herself to regain some of the weight she lost before her big day as she and Taylor prepare to start a family.

“We’re in the process. I’m super excited,” Cartwright said of starting a family with her husband.

Although Cartwright confirmed she isn’t pregnant yet, she revealed that she is hoping to have a baby by sometime next year. In the meantime, the Kentucky native is allowing herself to enjoy life after embarking on a major diet and exercise routine earlier this year as she prepared to wed Taylor near her family’s home. As she explained, she was so stressed as she restricted herself before her wedding and worked out so hard. Then, after the wedding, she admitted gained back some of the pounds she lost.

“Then all of a sudden you’re pregnant,” she joked.

While Cartwright said that she appreciates her fans’ excitement about a potential pregnancy, she does get a bit sick of having to constantly fight back against rumors. After all, if she’s already feeling down about herself, comments about a possible baby bump can be extremely hurtful.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright said during an interview with OK! Magazine last month that she found the ongoing pregnancy rumors to be “annoying” and was “hurt” by the many questions regarding her potential baby bump. Also during the interview, Cartwright said that while her husband wants just two children, she is definitely hoping for three, especially if her first two kids are the same gender.

“If we have two boys or two girls, we’re definitely trying for a third,” she said.

Cartwright went on to say that when it comes to her future with Taylor, she can’t wait to become a mom.

During the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans are expected to see the moments leading up to Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding as well as the wedding itself. As for what else fans will be seeing, viewers will also get their first look at the inside of Cartwright and Taylor’s new home in Los Angeles, which they purchased earlier this year prior to tying the knot.