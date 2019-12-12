Ashley Alexiss Flaunts ‘Assets’ In Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Ashley Alexiss proved it is the season for ugly Christmas sweaters in a brand new video on Instagram, where she shared some of her favorites.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram story and shared a link to a brand new video she did for Spencers. Many of her fans may remember the risque gag gift store from the mall as teens. Ashley shared a few of her favorite ugly Christmas sweaters from the brand.

The first top the model wore was simply a sparkly green with various large sparkly balls in red and yellow that went across her chest in rows. She wore her blond hair in soft curls that tumbled over her shoulders. Simple hoop earrings and natural makeup allowed the sweater to shine as she introduced the video.

The model revealed her absolute favorite Christmas sweater from the brand. The cream sweater with pink stripes on the sleeves as well as various sparkly balls, and it featured a deer with a bow on its backside, a Santa hat, and a scarf. The words on the sweater said “dat a** doe,” and Ashley explained that she’s well known for that particular asset. The model especially loved the naughty play on words. When she wore that sweater, Ashley wore her hair partly pulled back with a bun right on top of her head while the rest fell in curls over her shoulder. She played with a strand of Christmas lights. A dark pink lipstick made her lips pop, and matched the sweaters pops of pink. Small sparkly stud earrings completed the festive look.

Ashley also showed off a shimmery cream sweater with the words “Naughty, Nice, Drunk” that featured a checkmark next to “Drunk.” The model wore a black shirt with a garland wreath in the middle and words printed on it. Red hearts and green Christmas trees provided decoration at the bottom and on the sleeves.

Overall, Ashley explained that ugly Christmas sweaters are great conversation starters. The final green sweater she modeled featured red mittens with cream-colored fur on the cuffs that went across her chest. It said, “T*ts the season.”

Loading...

“Hey! I know her,” Ashley wrote in the comments under the video, which had more than 2,750 “likes” on the popular social media platform. She also included a laughing crying emoji.

“Look at this hottie @ashalexiss,” chimed in her husband, Travis Yohe.

“I checked the site for the silver sweater and can’t find it. Nice naughty drunk,” replied another Instagram user who wanted to buy one of the fun tops Ashley wore in the video.