Taylor Swift Wears A White Shirt And Little Else In Sassy New Instagram Pics

Taylor Swift is wearing a white shirt and little else in a series of sassy new photos uploaded to her official Instagram page as part of the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s cover story for Billboard magazine.

The singer and songwriter thanked photographer Sami Drasin and the article’s author Jason Lipshutz in the caption. The publication’s cover shot featured a close-up image of Taylor looking directly into the camera, playfully tugging at one shirt sleeve.

In the stunning pic, which is the cover of Billboard’s “Women in Music” 2019 issue, Taylor sports artfully messy hair, a black tank top under her Maison Margiela white shirt, her usual cat eyeliner and bold red lips that provided a striking contrast against her light-colored hair and pale skin.

A second black and white image showed the “Lover” singer sitting on a small wooden box, her long legs bare and extended in front of her. Taylor was also wearing sassy high-heeled ankle boots in contrasting colors from the designer Prada. Taylor had her left hand seductively pulling her hair away from her eyes as she stared into the lens of the camera.

A third image depicts Taylor with her hands on her hips, showing off a set of red and blue nails. She is wearing two KATKIM rings on her left hand and one on her right.

Fans were likely thrilled by the images, but since the comments were turned off in Taylor’s posts, they could not personally share how they felt about both the photos and the honor Billboard bestowed on her.

Instead, the singer’s followers took to hitting the heart at the bottom of each pic, liking them each over one million times.

Within the pages of Billboard, the singer tackled several different topics that she had previously not spoken about in-depth before, including her new stadium dates and the reason she is not embarking on a full tour in support of her latest album, Lover, at this point in time.

“Lover Fest” will be a series of select stadium dates that will feature the singer and a lineup of artists personally picked by Taylor.

Only fifteen shows have been scheduled thus far, including thirteen set for overseas, beginning June 20, 2020, in Belgium and ending in London at Hyde Park.

Only two dates in America have been announced: in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium and Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor’s reasoning for the switch up from her regular grueling tour schedule has a lot to do with some personal struggles within her family. Her mother Andrea is battling cancer for the second time.

The singer told Billboard, “This is a year where I have to be there for my family — there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home.”

Taylor pays a touching homage to Andrea’s struggles with cancer in a song on Lover titled “Soon You’ll Get Better.”