‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Blasts Sonny, Will & Justin Meet Again

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, December 12 reveal that there will be a lot of drama surrounding Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and the people he cares about the most.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Will’s husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is still struggling with Will being in prison for killing his mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). The couple are still officially married, but are living very separate lives.

Will’s in prison paying for his crime, while Sonny is trying to move forward with his life. Sonny has recently befriended a man named Evan, who works as a nanny for Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) adopted son, David — the child of the late Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

Evan has made it very clear that he is attracted to Sonny, and although the pair have sparked a friendship, Evan took it to the next level when he planted a kiss on Sonny on Thanksgiving. Sonny couldn’t deal and immediately fled the situation.

On Thursday, fans will watch as Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) finds out about the kiss and blasts Sonny for locking lips with another man while still married to her grandson, Will, whom she is very close to.

Meanwhile, Sonny’s father, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will be at the prison to meet with his brand new client, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and possibly his other incarcerated client, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), when he’ll come face to face with Will, the man responsible for killing his wife.

Details are still scarce about exactly what happened the night Adrienne died, but if Will and Justin have a confrontation fans may get more information on how Will ended up behind bars.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will be reeling from the news that their baby daughter, Mickey, has cancer. The couple will be completely heartbroken, and Eric’s former love Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will attempt to comfort Eric during the difficult time.

However, Eric is still furious with Nicole for keeping the Mickey’s paternity secret from him, and he may not want to be consoled by someone who has betrayed him, and kept him away from his now ailing daughter.

Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Eric and Sarah will devise a plan about how to best treat Mickey’s cancer, and they’ll made a big decision to leave town and head east in hopes of getting their little girl the best treatment possible.