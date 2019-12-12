Reese Witherspoon’s Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Stuns In Red Lace Dress And Praises Her Mom

Reese's daughter celebrated her mother in a sweet Instagram post.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe hit the red carpet together at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Wednesday. As reported by Footwear News, they were joined by Reese’s son Deacon Phillippe and her husband Jim Toth.

For the event, Reese, 43, rocked a long-sleeved navy blue dress by Michael Kors. The collared garment was knee-length, and it featured a pleated skirt, gold buttons down the front, breast pockets, and long cuffed sleeves. Reese completed her ensemble with a pair of black T-strap Jimmy Choo Lexica pumps with square toes. The Legally Blonde star accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold and pearl drop earrings, and she wore her shoulder-length blond hair down and parted to the side.

Ava, 20, wore an elegant short dress that featured an intricate red lace overlay and a cream-colored lining. The edges of the lace were scalloped and adorned with eyelash trim. Ava’s fitted dress also had had three-quarter length sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline. On her feet, she wore a pair of black Gianvito Rossi ankle strap sandals. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of simple gold hoop earrings, and she wore her long blond locks parted down the center and styled in soft curls.

Reese was presented with the Sherry Lansing Leadership award at the gala, and Ava later took to Instagram to gush about how much her mother deserved the honor. She wrote about how “grateful” she is for her mom, revealing that her gratitude extends beyond the great genetics that she inherited from Reese.

“Major congratulations to my mama, who received an award today for her leadership in the industry that she cares so deeply about improving,” Ava wrote.

“I’m so grateful to have a mom this thoughtful, passionate, and courageous, and I’m glad other people can recognize how special she is!”

Many of Ava’s Instagram followers responded to her post with their own messages of love and appreciation for Reese. Ava’s post also included two photos from the event, so there were plenty of remarks about how alike the mother and daughter look. Fans often comment on the resemblance between the two whenever they’re photographed together.

“Identical twins,” read one response to Ava’s post.

“Which one is Reese?” another fan wrote.

However, other commenters suggested that Ava looks more like her father, Reese’s 45-year-old Cruel Intentions costar Ryan Phillippe.

“Ava! U look so much like ur dad!” remarked one fan.

“You are sooooo your father!” read another comment.

Ava’s Instagram post included a photo of herself, her mother, and her brother taking a peek inside The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Women in Entertainment” issue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reese appears on the cover. She’s pictured rocking a stunning black lace dress with sheer panels.