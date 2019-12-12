‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Elena Realizes Devon Will Never Be Over Hilary

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Elena comes to a shocking realization about Devon and his everlasting love for Hilary. That fact, combined with learning that Devon is lying to her, causes her to question everything.

From the beginning, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have struggled. Despite the odds being against them, as well as his great heartache at losing Neil (Kristoff St. John) so soon after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died, they ended up starting a relationship. However, since the day that Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) arrived in Genoa City, Devon has found himself incredibly distracted. Elena doesn’t love seeing how a woman who looks so much like her boyfriend’s late wife affects him, but she’s tried to be understanding. Finally, though, she voiced her concerns, and then she ended up also making peace with Amanda — at least briefly.

Recently, Sarpy explained her on-screen alter-ego’s feelings to Soap Opera Digest.

“Elena is worried that Devon won’t be able to get over this obsession with Amanda. Elena really feels like this is more than just about Amanda’s resemblance to Hilary, and it’s coming between her and Devon,” she revealed. “Elena’s not sure if he’ll ever be able to get over Hilary, and Amanda has exacerbated all of that.”

When Victor (Eric Braeden) hands over details about Amanda’s past to Devon — instead of including Elena — he keeps it from her. Realistically, he knows that he needs to be on the up-and-up with his girlfriend. Still, Devon also knows that he has absolutely no intention of stopping until he gets to the bottom of whatever Amanda is hiding. That’s one big reason why he decides not to let Elena know anything about what Victor found out about the Hilary lookalike who is involved in Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam to steal Katherine Chancellor’s fortune from him.

Even so, Elena stumbles across the paperwork, and when she reads it, she realizes that Amanda is hiding something. Elena feels like maybe Amanda didn’t deserve the peace that they made with each other, but he isn’t sure if she should let Devon know that she knows or not.

“For Elena, it confirms that Amanda is hiding something,” Sarpy said. “Elena also feels Devon has been deceptive, even though she knows it’s because he’s trying not to upset her.”

As she has done a lot lately, Elena goes to Nate (Sean Dominic) to discuss the situation. While he tries to help her, he is also strangely loyal to Amanda. It seems unlikely that things will end well with this situation.