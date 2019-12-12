‘Vikings’ Season 6: Lagertha Is Forced Out Of Retirement Quicker Than Expected As Village Is Attacked

The latest episode of 'Vikings' places Lagertha in a position where she has no choice but to defend her home.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3, titled “Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs,” of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the Season 6 premiere of Vikings, everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), vowed that she would retire. Wanting to set up a farm and let her life of battle go, Lagertha found the perfect piece of land that reminded her of when she was a farmer and married to her first husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

However, all of this changed in the latest episode of Vikings. Many fans were not expecting Lagertha’s retirement to last long, and as International Business Times pointed out, the trailer for Episode 3 had already prepared viewers for the worst.

Episode 3 showed Lagertha settling into her new life as her home is now finished. Along the way, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), come to visit. The pair were expected to travel to Iceland in search of Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). However, with Lagertha’s son, King Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), on a mission to help King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen), they have to tend to Kattegat in his absence. Lagertha suggests to Torvi that she leave her children behind and she will tend to them.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Overall, life looks relatively good for the shieldmaiden as she settles down into her retirement. However, all of that changes quickly when bandits attack.

The previous episode had revealed that these bandits were cast out by Bjorn as a result of their support of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) when he took over Kattegat. They were also shown to be in the same general location as Lagertha’s new home.

In Episode 3, these same bandits attacked the village closest to Lagertha. The next day, women from that village approached Lagertha and told them of the horrific ordeal. Not only did the bandits take much-needed supplies, but many women were raped and one also described how her son was killed.

Lagertha is obviously devastated by the news. After consulting with the womenfolk, she then prepares for a further attack. However, first, she has to retrieve her sword, which she had buried during the Season 6 premiere of Vikings. As yet, Lagertha has not completely returned to battle, but as she warns the womenfolk, it is not a matter of if these bandits will attack, but when.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m.