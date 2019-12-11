WWE News: Vince McMahon Files Even More Trademarks For Old ECW And WCW Event Names

It appears as if WWE doesn't want anyone to have anyhing from their past.

Vince McMahon and his company are looking forward into the future, but there are things from the past that WWE wants to keep a hold on. Last month, a few trademarks were filed for old event names from both ECW and WCW, but the company was far from finished. WWE has now filed for more trademarks from both of those defunct promotions, but it is far more than anyone could have imagined.

Cody Rhodes filed trademarks for Bash at the Beach along with a couple of other old WCW event names recently, and wants to use them for All Elite Wrestling. Seeing as how Dusty Rhodes created many of the names for old WCW shows, it isn’t a surprise that Cody would like to use them now for AEW.

Bash at the Beach will be used for two themed episodes of Dynamite in January.

Just last month, WWE filed trademarks for a few events from ECW and a couple from WCW as well. It appears as if they simply weren’t even close to being done as on December 6, 2019, a lot more trademarks were filed and all for old-school event names from the past. It’s not yet known what the promotion will do with them, but they certainly don’t want others to have them.

WWE

PW Insider provided the full list of event names that WWE has chosen to trademark, and it is a lot of them. Longtime wrestling fans will remember many of these events, but some are kind of obscure and may require you to do a bit more research.

Fully Loaded

Living Dangerously

Heat Wave

Anarchy Rulz

World War 3

Chi-Town Rumble

Sin

Souled Out

New Blood Rising

Hog Wild

Capital Combat

Road Wild

Greed

Uncensored

Spring Stampede

The Day Of

Mayhem

Beach Blast

Massacre on 34th Street

Hardcore Heaven

Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat

Now, not all of them are names of old events, but the majority of them are. The last one refers to a catchphrase that Brock Lesnar has used for years now.

Events such as New Blood Rising, Souled Out, and Uncensored will be remembered from the days of the New World Order in WCW. Chi-Town Rumble took place one time back in February of 1989 and it was headlined by an NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match between Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair.

WWE hasn’t revealed what they’re going to do with these trademarks, and they could simply want them for the use of specials and home releases. There is also the possibility that they could end up using them for their own pay-per-view events in the future or keeping them out of the hands of All Elite Wrestling.