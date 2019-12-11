Selena Gomez Stuns In London, Hitting The Streets With 4 Outfit Changes In A Single Day

Selena Gomez, 27, has been in London to promote her upcoming album, according to Daily Mail. During her time there, she impressed the paparazzi and her fans with four killer outfit changes in one day.

Gomez was spotted leaving Global Radio in a double denim ensemble. She paired an unbuttoned jacket with jeans and a long-sleeved, semi-sheer turtleneck sweater. She sported a wispy fringe, wearing her shoulder-length brunette hair down. She accessorized with a bold red lip and some black boots. She also had on thin-framed sunglasses and a coat of black nail polish.

As she was photographed leaving the location, she gave fans a huge smile.

Gomez proved to have had a busy schedule as she popped up at various other locations in the city. The “Kill Em with Kindness” entertainer switched up her look and owned a zebra-print fur coat that looked fierce for one of her stops. For another, she stunned in a pair of eye-catching glittery loose-fitted pants, which she paired with a long, tan-colored trench coat with a black t-shirt underneath. The singer continued to smile while she enjoyed the city.

However, the “Good for You” chart-topper wasn’t finished yet. In a fourth outfit, she covered up in a black coat with leopard-print detailing and wore black leggings with white heels to complete the look.

Throughout the day, Gomez stopped for fans and posed for selfies.

It didn’t take long for photos of Gomez to hit the internet. The singer is considered one of pop culture’s biggest names and is no stranger to being talked about constantly.

Her fans took to social media to express what they thought about her different looks.

“Oh boy… Look at her NOW!! #SelenaGomez,” one user wrote.

Loading...

“Only Selena Gomez can pull off four outfits in one day,” another shared.

“Selena with fans is the cutest thing ever AND LOOK AT HER BANGS MY GOD SHE IS PERFECT, THE QUEEN IS B A C K,” a third fan wrote passionately.

“Selena Gomez in London will always be my favorite Selena Gomez. #FashionIcon,” remarked a fourth commenter.

Gomez’s third solo studio album is due out in January, according to her official website, SelenaGomez. The album currently has a working title, SG2, though she has yet to reveal the album’s artwork. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the lead single, “Lose You To Love Me,” became her first No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart.