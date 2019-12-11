Ariel Winter Looks Office-Chic In Black Blazer And Thick Rimmed Glasses

Ariel Winter dazzled her Instagram followers this week with a gorgeous new photo from the Modern Family set that is earning nothing but love.

The photo was shared to the actress’ page on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her 4.1 million followers. In the snap, Ariel was seen posing in her new office — or rather, her Modern Family character Alex Dunphy’s new office.

Naturally, the work space was equipped with a desk, as well as a funky green chair for a pop of color. A huge, floor-to-ceiling window let in tons of natural light to illuminate the room, while also providing a gorgeous view of the sea of greenery right outside the building.

Ariel stood outside of the glass-enclosed room as she posed for the photo, next to a nameplate bearing her onscreen moniker. She looked as stunning as ever in a modest, office-chic look that included a mock-neck top that boasted a deep, navy blue color. As an extra layer, she added a structured black blazer with square shoulders and thick lapels to add even more sophistication to the ensemble.

The lower half of Ariel’s look was unfortunately not within eyesight in the snap, which cut off in the middle of the star’s chest. Her audience hardly seemed bothered by this, however, as many likely knew they would be getting a complete look at the stylish ensemble in an upcoming episode of Modern Family.

Ariel’s outfit was completed with a pair of thick-rimmed glasses, which her character is often seen wearing throughout the series. She wore her dark hair down in loose waves, which were perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face.

The sitcom star was also glammed up with a simple makeup look that included pink lipstick, a dusting of pink blush, and a thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the stunner’s new social media upload. It has already earned more than 143,000 likes after 21 hours of going live on Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Ariel’s latest on-set look.

“You look amazingly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Ariel was “so perfect.”

“Need an assistant? I’m horrible at making coffee but I can provide hilarious one liners,” a third fan joked.

While Ariel’s most recent ensemble was on the modest side, the babe isn’t afraid to show a bit of skin every now and then. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her flaunting her sculpted legs in daringly short miniskirt while sitting in the makeup chair. The look also proved extremely popular with her fans, who awarded the shot over 157,000 likes.