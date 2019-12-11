Khloe Kardashian Shares Why Kendall & Kylie Jenner Are Rarely Seen On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian recently answered a fan question about her youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The Good American CEO explained why Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans rarely see the younger members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. After Khloe and Kim were shown criticizing Kourtney for not sharing as much of herself on the show, one fan shared that viewers rarely see the other two sisters, which is never mentioned on KUWTK, per Elle.

“This ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot? [sic],” they wrote.

Khloe reposted the tweet on her personal Twitter page. The mother of one then explained how she, Kim, and Kourtney have different obligations for the show than Kendall and Kylie.

“Kendall and Kylie have different contracts,” Khloe replied, explaining the youngest pair’s absence on the show. “Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

When Keeping Up initially began in 2007, Elle reports that Kendall and Kylie were never meant to be the stars of the show. The two weren’t even teenagers when the show first aired and were only supposed to sporadically be involved with the show.

The show’s focus was always on the older sisters, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner.

Khloe also shared that, unlike Kendall and Kylie, Kourtney’s contract requires her to be more open on the show. She said that she and Kim were annoyed with Kourtney because of her restrictions on the show. She said that, while she can understand Kourtney’s desire to not show every part of her life, doing so has helped the show’s success in the past. She also shared that it is important for the sisters to be “present” while they are filming and that they have to be more open on the show.

“If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film?” Khloe asked.

In addition to not being contractually obligated to be on KUWTK, both Kendall and Kylie have several ventures to keep them busy. The sisters have a joint clothing line, which recently expanded to plus-size. Kendall has also continued to work on her modeling career and other brand campaigns. Kylie has also been busy with her beauty and skincare lines, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. She is also busy with life as a single mother to her daughter, Stormi Webster.