Shania Twain On Having Her Confidence Back After Battle With Lyme Disease

Shania Twain kicked off her new Las Vegas show, “Shania Twain Let’s Go! The Residency,” on December 6 and spoke to ET Canada about getting her confidence back after battling Lyme Disease.

After an eight-year battle, the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” songstress feels the possibilities are endless now that she’s got her mojo back.

“So many things have opened up for me in the last couple of years. Just by being proactive and getting my confidence back, obviously my voice was a huge part of that. Now I feel like the possibilities are endless,” she said.

In 2012, the “You’re Still the One” chart-topper headlined her first-ever Vegas show, beginning a two-year run. She performed a total of 105 shows, which helped gross over $43 million. Following the success, she embarked on a tour titled “Rock This Country.” Despite performing a huge number of shows this past decade, Shania admitted ahead of opening night that she had never felt more ready for her latest production.

“I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been for any other show just because I was involved the whole way. You know every element. You know everything that’s going on around you. There’s no mystery there,” Twain continued.

Shania’s latest Vegas show takes place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her residency is scheduled to run until June 2020.

After a series of invasive surgeries, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” hitmaker had to rediscover her voice.

“It was a great, great loss, so I had to come to terms with losing the voice that I had and rediscovering my new one.”

On the opening night, Twain thanked those who came to see the show and for being so loud on Instagram.

According to Setlist.fm, the “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” entertainer performed a whole range of songs from her back catalog.

Shania performs nine tracks from her iconic 1990s album, Come On Over, five from The Woman in Me, three from Up!, and two from her latest release, Now. From her greatest hits compilation, she treats fans to “Party for Two.” For the festive season, Twain covers Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”

Shania opens her set with “Rock This Country!” and ends on a high with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” She is known for her heartfelt ballads and won’t be letting her audiences down with “From This Moment On,” “Forever and for Always,” and “You’re Still the One.”