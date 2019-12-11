WWE Rumors: Popular Holiday Show Not Airing On Television At All This Year

The popular WWE show for the military is not going to be on TV in 2019.

Each and every single year, WWE brings some of its biggest superstars for a show that is taped in front of the United States military. The Tribute to the Troops is never a show that has the progression of storylines or anything overly big happen, but it is fun for all of those involved with it. Unfortunately, there is a rumor going around that WWE’s big show for the troops will not be televised at all in 2019.

For many years, the Tribute to the Troops special has aired on the USA Network around the Christmas holidays each year. Again, it doesn’t really have much to do with current storylines, but the matches are good and performed entirely in front of members of the U.S. military.

Last Friday, WWE superstars went to the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina to tape matches for the event. It is the first time that this show was taped at a Marine Base, and it is usually done overseas as well.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., the Tribute to the Troops special for 2019 will not air on the USA Network or at all. It is not yet known as to why WWE has chosen not to televise it, but as of this writing, they have chosen not to have it on TV.

The Tribute to the Troops has been held every single year since 2003 and usually airs on the USA Network, UPN, or NBC. While it’s possible that it could still end up being fit somewhere onto the schedule, WWE has not said anything about it being made available for fans to see at any point.

For those who still hope for WWE’s Tribute to the Troops to air and want to watch it, let it be known there will be spoilers from this point on. If you don’t wish to know the results, you’ll want to stop reading now.

