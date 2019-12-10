‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Appears To Have Bought A New House

Stassi Schroeder shared a telling photo on her Instagram Stories.

Stassi Schroeder appears to be the latest Vanderpump Rules cast member to buy a home.

Following in the footsteps of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie, all of whom have purchased homes in 2019, the podcast host and fashion blogger has shared a telling post with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Inspections day!!! Escrow b***hes,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a now-deleted photo.

In Schroeder’s post, which was screen-grabbed by Bravo’s Home & Design on December 10, the reality star appeared to be sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car that was driving up a Los Angeles street towards the famous “Hollywood” sign.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Sandoval and Madix were first to move out of their rent-controlled apartment in West Hollywood earlier this year and purchase their own $2 million home in The Valley. A short time later, Schwartz and his wife, Maloney, confirmed at the Season 7 reunion that they were just minutes away from their co-stars.

“It’s like maybe a two-minute drive,” Maloney said.

Also in the area are Taylor and Cartwright, who moved into their new place just before tying the knot in June, and Doute, who bought a fixer-upper that is just five blocks away from Schwartz and Maloney’s place.

As for Scheana, she is living in a rental apartment in Marina Del Ray, California but purchased a vacation home in Palm Springs months ago.

While Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, may soon be moving closer to the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, her Instagram photo seems to hint that their new place will actually be in either West Hollywood or Hollywood, not The Valley, which is about 45 minutes away.

As she seemingly prepares to move into a new home, Schroeder is also staying busy with her book tour and the planning of her and Clark’s upcoming wedding.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder admitted during a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine that it hasn’t been easy planning a wedding in another country.

“Wedding planning is a pain,” Schroeder said while attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City in November.

“We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier.”

Schroeder and Clark became engaged at the end of July after about a year and a half of dating.