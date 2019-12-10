Kelly Clarkson Floods Fans With Gorgeous Talk Show Looks In Triple Instagram Update

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her unique sense of style in a new Instagram post that her 4.6 million followers are absolutely loving.

The flood of photos was shared to her account on Tuesday, and included a compilation of the 37-year-old’s recent looks from her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly was photographed leaning up against the iconic Sesame Street lamp post in the first photo of the sizzling new triple Instagram update. Her look was arguably the most eye-popping of the set, as it boasted a bold, red-and-black checker pattern that alone proved impossible to be ignored. She continued the color scheme throughout the rest of her look by pairing the MSGM dress with black tights and a pair of red leather boots that had a thick, black stripe along the side.

A swipe to the second photo of the series saw the “Breakaway” singer opting for a monochromatic look that was equally-as gorgeous. Her ensemble consisted of a collared, black skater dress from Victoria Beckham’s clothing line that clung to her curves in all of the right ways, and cinched at the waist to define her hourglass figure. She added a contrasting pop of color with a pair of white, block heeled boots, and sported a pair of large hoop earrings for a bit of bling.

Kelly’s final ensemble of the set of photos saw her again rocking a beautiful patterned dress. The floor-length garment was by Australian-based designer Zimmermann, and boasted a stunning brown-and-white polka dot pattern. She gave the number some shape by tying a brown-and-white scarf belt around her waist, and upped the ante of her shoe game again with a pair of platform sandals.

In the caption of her post, Kelly tagged all the designers she was wearing, and also gave credit to her glam team for their parts in putting the looks together.

As per usual, Kelly’s talk show looks proved to be popular with her millions of fans. Within less than one hour of going live, the slew of photos has already earned over 11,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the American Idol alum with compliments for her latest eye-popping TV looks.

“Love you and your outfits!” one person wrote.

“Your hair always looks so shiny and pretty,” said another.

Loading...

“Love your boots!” commented a third.

Kelly also flaunts her incredible fashion sense on The Voice, where she is on the judges panel along side Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Her most recent look from the singing competition was a form-fitting leather mini dress that boasted a bright blue color and dramatic square sleeves. While the ensemble certainly proved popular with fans, Kelly did admit that the fabric didn’t breathe very well, making it uncomfortably warm.