NeNe Leakes Claps Back At Andy Cohen Over ‘Shady’ Comment

NeNe's hitting back after Andy Cohen called her out over one of her outfits.

NeNe Leakes hit back at Andy Cohen after he appeared to make a “shady” comment about her repeating an old outfit over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was quick to clap back on social media after the Real Housewives creator and host pointed out Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that she’d worn the same dress twice.

As reported by Hollywood Life this week, the latest drama all began after Andy pointed out that it looked like NeNe was wearing the exact same dress in one of her piece to camera segments on Season 12 of RHOA as she wore during an appearance at an event in Los Angeles two years ago.

“By the way, one of NeNe’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big door bell show in LA where the strap broke,” Andy said on the December 8 episode of the late night talk show.

“So, I guess she fixed her strap, which we love,” he said, before adding, “You know what, we just love our eagle-eyed researchers here.”

The audience then began to laugh, after which Andy denied that he was being intentionally rude or shady towards the actress and reality star for pointing it out.

“Why, was that shady? I didn’t mean for that to be shady,” Andy said.

Guest Eva Marcille, who appeared on the show alongside Ashanti, also began to laugh, before she told the host that his comments did come across as a little shady.

“Listen, you’re just like me,” she said, adding, “But sometimes it comes out shady.”

And with her latest clap back, it seems as though NeNe saw it the same way.

The star hit back at Andy in Instagram where she pointed out that she only ever wore the dress once two years ago as she reposted the clip from Watch What Happens Live to her account.

“Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this?” she asked in the caption, before adding, “Like I don’t get it.”

“That was 2 years ago I wore this dress ONCE, so I can’t sit in a confessional with it on,” she said, tagging Andy in her post before adding the hashtags #pointless and #messy.

NeNe then pointed out that Andy wears the same suits and ties multiple times on his shows and asked him of her wearing the same dress twice, “Why you care?”

The star then told the host that she’d didn’t “appreciate” his comments while accusing RHOA‘s executives of “coming” for her even though she hadn’t done anything wrong.

Andy hasn’t yet publicly responded to NeNe’s clap back, though the latest drama for the star comes shortly after she hinted that she may soon be done with the reality show.

As The Inquisitr reported, the star recently hinted that she may leave the series after Season 12, which is currently airing on Bravo.