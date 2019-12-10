Meghan King Edmonds Will Reportedly Discuss Her Divorce From Estranged Husband Jim On Her New Podcast

Meghan King Edmonds in launching a new podcast with Brooke Burke.

Meghan King Edmonds is launching a new podcast with former Dancing With the Stars host Brooke Burke and on it, she is expected to address her recent split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

According to a report from People magazine on December 9, the podcast, which will begin airing on iHeartRadio on January 6, will be called Intimate Knowledge and will also feature sex and intimacy expert Lila Darville.

“It’s all explorative,” Meghan explained of what fans should expect. “And we’re all just trying to figure it out, this game of life, right? But we’re just focusing on the intimacy part — which is, I mean, what we all want.”

As fans may know, Meghan and Brooke both recently split from their former spouses, including Jim and David Charvet, respectively, but when it comes to dating, only Brooke has moved on with someone new. Meanwhile, Meghan says she’s taking things one day at a time when it comes to her own love life post-split.

“We all are sticking up for one another and standing with one another in the solidarity in at least understanding,” Meghan continued.

Meghan’s estranged husband Jim filed for divorce from her at the end of October, just one day after their five-year wedding anniversary. The former couple shares three children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twins Hayes and Hart.

Although Meghan and Jim’s split has been quite contentious with allegations of an inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies, the Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted that she would “never say never” when it comes to a potential reconciliation with the former baseball player. Meanwhile, her new podcast host, Brooke, felt much differently about a possible reunion and told People magazine that she would absolutely say “never.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan and Jim agreed to share 50/50 custody of their three children at the end of last month. According to an In Touch Weekly magazine report at the time, Meghan was said to be upset about the new arrangement while Jim was described as “thrilled.”

While Meghan and Jim have stayed quiet in regard to the custody agreement between them, an insider claimed Meghan did not want Jim to be granted equal custody. Instead, she hoped he would get less, which would allow her to spend the majority of her time with her kids.

Meghan did spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her three children but unfortunately, as fans saw online, all three of them were sick.