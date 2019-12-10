Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Hot Leather Mini Dress On ‘The Voice,’ Feels Like A ‘Very Promiscuous Woman In Church’

Kelly Clarkson wore a vibrant blue leather dress on 'The Voice.'

Kelly Clarkson wore a striking blue leather mini dress on Monday’s night episode of The Voice. Gwen Stefani showed off her fellow coach’s stylish ensemble in a video that she uploaded on her Instagram stories, and she commented on how “hot” Kelly looked. Kelly agreed that she was hot — in the sense that she couldn’t stop sweating.

The garment that was making Kelly uncomfortably warm was a curve-hugging leather mini dress, a vibrant cerulean blue outfit that looked stunning against her pale skin. The Isabel Marant design featured a high neck with a slight V, a knotted detail on the right side of the bodice, and long puff sleeves. The singer completed her outfit with black tights and a pair of platform black booties.

For her beauty look, Kelly rocked contrasting makeup. She sported neon pink eye shadow, which was applied all the way up to the top of her eyelid creases. Her lip color was a similar shade of bright pink.

While Kelly’s fans later took to social media to sound off on how stylish she looked, Gwen noticed that her co-coach also looked like she was burning up. This was seemingly due to a combination of her choice in fabric and the sweltering heat from the bright stage lights on the set of The Voice.

“Look how hot Kelly is,” Gwen said in one of her Instagram videos. “Look how hot she is!”

The camera then panned over to Kelly, who was furiously fanning herself with a spiral notepad.

“I am sweating like a very promiscuous woman in church,” Kelly quipped. “This leather doesn’t breathe. It is hot in here. Gwen is always cold, but she is sweating, so imagine what I feel like.”

Luckily for Kelly, her Instagram followers seemed to think that her look was worth sweating for. In just 20 minutes, her photo of the dress garnered over 9,000 likes.

“That blue dress. Smokin hot,” read one response to her post.

“Omg, you are such a gorgeous queen!” another admirer remarked.

“You look amazing girl, I just love you,” wrote a third fan.

“You look great in the blue outfit Kelly,” read a fourth comment.

Kelly’s social media post also included a photo of the outfit that she walked The Voice red carpet in. It was a wine-colored metallic mini dress that featured ruched sleeves and a ruffle down the front. The glittering garment also had a plunging V-neck that showed off the black top she was wearing underneath it.

The blue outfit wasn’t the only leather look that Kelly’s Instagram followers have loved seeing her rock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they also had an enthusiastic response to a black leather ensemble that she wore last week on The Voice.