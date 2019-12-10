Kit Harington Responds To Single ‘Game Of Thrones’ Golden Globe Nomination

Kit Harington reveals that he wasn't expecting a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the recent Golden Globes announcement saw HBO’s Game of Thrones receive a single nomination for its final season. Kit Harington was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Brian Cox (Succession), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), and Billy Porter (Pose).

Harington played the longtime fan favorite Jon Snow in the epic fantasy series. This character, while considered the bastard of Ned Stark, actually turned out to be the legitimate heir to House Targaryen, making him more of a contender to rule over Westeros than Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Now, Harington has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about this single nomination.

“I’m the ‘loner Throner,’ it seems,” Harington said. “I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the ‘loner Throner!”

While Harington may have had the only nomination for Game of Thrones, Menzies who was also nominated in the same category for his role as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in The Crown, had previously featured in Game of Thrones as Edmure Tully.

Harington was honored by the announcement but revealed that he didn’t expect it.

“I didn’t expect to be nominated,” Harington said.

“I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful.”

He also revealed that it was a bittersweet reminder that the show was over.

“Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it,” he said.

Loading...

HBO

HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded earlier in the year with its eighth season. For many fans, the final season was somewhat of a disappointment. Shortened to a mere six episodes, many fans felt that it was rushed.

In addition, there were complaints regarding some character developments. In particular, many viewers were angered when Daenerys flipped dramatically during the battle at King’s Landing. Daenerys, who was intent on securing the Iron Throne at any cost, razed the city and killed many innocent lives in the process. In the end, Harington’s character killed her rather than have her slip further into the madness that had plagued her family.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. EST.