‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Admits Fiancé Beau Clark ‘Tortured’ Her Before Their Engagement

Schroeder said she had no idea his proposal was coming.

Stassi Schroeder never anticipated her fiancé Beau Clark’s cemetery proposal in July.

During an interview with New Orleans’ B97 FM, the Vanderpump Rules star said she not only didn’t think a proposal was coming when it did, she said she actually feared that their relationship may have been heading in a completely different direction due to some tension between them.

“He tortured me all summer. We had so many conversations for the last year about like, ‘Yes, we want to get married,’ and then the summer rolled around and he, like, pulled back,” Schroeder recalled.

According to the reality star, she and Clark began arguing and fighting this past summer. Because of this strange drama between them, Schroeder wondered if their relationship had shifted. However, looking back, she said she now realizes that Clark was simply trying to throw her off so that she wouldn’t expect a proposal from him.

“I can always guess if something is going to happen. So, he went in the opposite direction,” she shared.

Schroeder and Clark confirmed their relationship publicly in February 2018 after meeting through mutual friends, including Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Then, months later, fans got their first look at their relationship on the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality series.

Also during her interview with the radio station, Schroeder said that — when it comes to her upcoming bachelorette party — fans shouldn’t expect her to do anything too crazy. In fact, she told the outlet that if she has it her way, she won’t be doing much more than enjoying a “boozy brunch” with friends.

As for whether or not her potential bachelorette brunch would take place in her hometown of New Orleans, Schroeder pointed out that she already celebrated a bachelorette party in the area after throwing Katie Maloney’s celebration for her in 2016.

“We did that here… I’m also not the bachelorette party type. So, I’m not planning my own. I told my friends, ‘I don’t need one.’ I would prefer not to have one,” Schroeder explained.

She then revealed that in addition to planning for a 2020 wedding with Clark in Rome, she is also looking forward to continuing her book tour in 2020 and to the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres on Bravo TV next month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently told Q104 that she was much more stressed about planning her wedding than she anticipated.