Tyler Cameron Erases Hannah Brown From Instagram, ‘Bachelorette’ Hunk Considers Other Possibilities For Love

Although Tyler Cameron recently claimed he does not want to focus on dating these days, The Bachelorette runner-up just proved he is thinking a lot about Hannah Brown. In fact, the hunky bachelor was so determined to show the world, or at least the other women in his life, that is true by ditching the beauty queen in what can be described as a passive-aggressive way before the two ever had a chance to become a real couple. He accomplished this by erasing all traces of the lovely lady from his Instagram account, according to E Online.

By way of background, Hannah did not initially pick Tyler as her perfect suitor on The Bachelorette. However, she quickly changed her decision after discovering that Jed Wyatt, the man she chose, had a girlfriend waiting for him back home during the entire time the competition was playing out on ABC. As a result, Hannah had second thoughts about Tyler and the two started hanging out after the finale of the reality show.

But that did not last. Soon, Tyler stopped going out with Hannah and started going out with Gigi Hadid.

“Hannah was really upset about it,” stated an E Online source, who continued, “Tyler didn’t think it was fair since Hannah didn’t even choose him in the first place.”

According to the same source, tension had been mounting with Hannah and Tyler for “months,” up to and including when the two saw each other again at the People’s Choice Awards, since “Tyler has moved on with that phase of his life.”

Another E! News source said both of them had “moved on. Hannah is single in LA and having fun living her life.”

So why, then, did Tyler need to eliminate all traces of Hannah on Instagram?

That answer is his to reveal. However, Tyler may have erased Hannah from his social media feed in a show of allegiance to his current dating partner — if indeed the two are still together. According to Us Weekly, the reality star had recently been hooking up with Stassie Karanikolaou.

The pair were first seen together last month at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in West Hollywood, said the source.

“After packing on the PDA during the November 22 outing, the twosome attended the same football game. While YouTuber [Stassie] arrived with Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner, Cameron was with former Bachelorette costars, Peter Weber and Dylan Barbour.”

Apparently, that same night, Kylie joined Stassie and Cameron after the game as the trio “partied at the West Hollywood nightclub Poppy.”

Still, to try to clarify why Hannah was been banished from his social media account around the same time that Stassie was found in Tyler’s arms — and after he had been linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid in a romantic relationship that appeared to be just a passing fancy — the 26-year-old single man seems to be on a dating spree that doesn’t quit. After all, Tyler not the first partner picked by Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

Talk about complicated.