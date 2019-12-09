‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Prepares To Move In With Boyfriend Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin is moving in with boyfriend Eyal Booker.

Lisa Rinna‘s oldest daughter, 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin, is preparing to take a major step with her boyfriend, Eyal Booker.

During a recent interview with The Sun, 24-year-old Booker, a model and former contestant of Love Island, said that while he and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star have been juggling a long distance relationship for some time, they home that their time away from one another will be substantially reduced in the future.

“I think in the New Year we will have to work out what we are going to do permanently moving forward,” he explained, according to a report from the Daily Mail. “I am more than happy to move to LA… it feels like I’ve found the one.”

While Hamlin and Booker are quite young, Booker has already met Hamlin’s parents, including Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, and said that they’ve both given him their seal of approval.

Rinna and her husband also share a younger daughter, 18-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

As fans may recall, Hamlin and Booker were first spotted with one another in April, when they attended the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. However, according to Booker, he and Hamlin actually enjoyed a top-secret date earlier this year after Hamlin reacted out to him ahead of her trip to London.

It was “love at first sight,” Booker recalled.

Loading...

According to the Daily Mail, Booker isn’t the first Love Island cast member Hamlin has been linked to. In fact, just before going public with Booker, Hamlin was spotted looking cozy with Adam Collard after he paid a visit to Los Angeles in early April. At the time, Collard posted an image on Instagram and suggested he was knocked out by Hamlin’s stunning beauty.

At the same time, Hamlin posted the same picture on her account and told her fans and followers, “Wow I really need to start watching this new Love Island.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hamlin and her sister, Amelia, were said to be in the midst of working on their own potentially upcoming reality series earlier this year with Lionsgate but so far, nothing has been announced in regard to where the possible show will air.

“My kids are exploring that right now,” Harry Hamlin told Us Weekly in April. “They have a thing with Lionsgate that they’re working on right now. I certainly support my family if they want to do it.”