Golden Globe 2020 Nominees Announced, Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Among Them

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been announced and there are several surprises wrapped up in what many call the precursor to those who are likely to score an Oscar for their work in the film industry. Both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have received respective nods for their stellar work this year, both on television and the big screen.
People Magazine reported that the former married couple is each nominated for Golden Globes: Aniston in the category of Best Actress in a Television Series Drama and Pitt, for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.
Two legendary actors that are certain to take away awards are Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres.
Hanks will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. He is also nominated in the same category as Pitt for his work as Mr. Rogers in the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
DeGeneres will be given the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in television. She will be the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade after Burnett, who was the recipient of the first award that bears her name.
The following are the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards 2020 as reported by the official website of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 8 p.m. EST.
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
The Irishman
Best Motion Picture, Musical Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Knives Out
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
View this post on Instagram
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama: Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo) – Harriet; Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan – Little Women; Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) – Bombshell; Renée Zellweger – Judy. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy: Ana de Armas (@ana_d_armas) – Knives Out; Awkwafina (@awkwafina) – The Farewell; Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette; Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein) – Booksmart; Emma Thompson – Late Night. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture: Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell; Annette Bening – The Report; Laura Dern (@lauradern) – Marriage Story; Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers; Margot Robbie (@margotrobbie) – Bombshell.
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Benning, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Jonn-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“Stand Up, Harriet
Best Television Series, Drama
View this post on Instagram
Best Television Series – Drama: Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show, Succession. Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy: Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Politician. Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television: Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice, Unbelievable.
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Succession
The Morning Show
Killing Eve
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Miniseries or Television Film
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Vernon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
View this post on Instagram
Paul Rudd stars in the Netflix series ‘Living with Yourself.’ The plot follows the story of a man, who after undergoing a mysterious treatment that promises him the allure of a better life, later discovers that he has been replaced by a doppelganger. (????: Magnus Sundholm. ©HFPA)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Aniston stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ as Alex Levy. The series explore the world of morning news told through the lens of two women (Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. (????: Magnus Sundholm. ©HFPA)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical
View this post on Instagram
Kirsten Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs in the Showtime series ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida.’ Stubbs is a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of the cultish, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin in the first place. (????: Armando Gallo. ©HFPA)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl