Golden Globe 2020 Nominees Announced, Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Among Them

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been announced and there are several surprises wrapped up in what many call the precursor to those who are likely to score an Oscar for their work in the film industry. Both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have received respective nods for their stellar work this year, both on television and the big screen.

People Magazine reported that the former married couple is each nominated for Golden Globes: Aniston in the category of Best Actress in a Television Series Drama and Pitt, for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Two legendary actors that are certain to take away awards are Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres.

Hanks will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. He is also nominated in the same category as Pitt for his work as Mr. Rogers in the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

DeGeneres will be given the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in television. She will be the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade after Burnett, who was the recipient of the first award that bears her name.

The following are the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards 2020 as reported by the official website of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 8 p.m. EST.

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

The Irishman

Best Motion Picture, Musical Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Knives Out

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Farewell

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Benning, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Jonn-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“Stand Up, Harriet

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Succession

The Morning Show

Killing Eve

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Vernon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Loading...

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl