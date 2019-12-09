Kelly Clarkson’s Dramatic ‘The Voice’ Photo Leaves Fans Speechless

Kelly Clarkson‘s latest The Voice Instagram photo is leaving her fans speechless. The stunning shot, taken by the show’s official photographer, shows the coach looking absolutely breathtaking as she is seen seated in her seat between performances of the NBC reality singing competition series.

With the show’s iconic big red chair as her backdrop, Kelly looks dramatic in a black leather dress, worn during last week’s Tuesday, December 3 episode as the Top 10 performers sang for a spot in the show’s Top 8 episode.

The garment fit Kelly like a glove, showing off her neckline with a high collar, accented with contrasting stitching, a small detail that made the overall look stunning. The sleeves were slightly puffed at Kelly’s shoulders, leading down into oversized leather cuffs with contrasting lines that went in a crisscross design.

The top of the dress led to a drop waist, which was accented by a belt and flowed into a knee-length bottom. The button detail went all the way from the neckline down the entire front of the dress.

While not many people would be able to pull off the black on black overall look of this outfit, Kelly looked striking with her blonde hair slicked back away from her face. Oversized silver drop chair earrings that attached to one ear with a cuff completed the look.

On her face, Kelly’s sported dramatic dark eyes and red lips. Her nails were painted black to match her outfit.

Fans were stunned at just how beautiful Kelly looked, their comments matching those provided by The Voice‘s official Instagram, who filled their comment with prayer hand emojis in regards to The Kelly Clarkson Show host.

“We stan queen kelly!! I wish this will be a 3-peat for her!” said one fan of the singer.

A second fan remarked, “We definitely don’t deserve this queen. Breathtaking, just breathtaking.”

“Love you, Kelly you are awesome and totally gorgeous,” said a third follower of the first American Idol winner.

Loading...

Kelly is heading into the final episodes of season 17 s with team members Jake Hoot and teen singing duo Hello Sunday.

The competition is now down to only 8 contestants, and it’s anyone’s game at this point. Team Gwen has one contestant in the competition, John Legend has three singers left and Kelly and Blake Shelton are close behind with two contestants each.

The Top 8 will perform music from this week’s theme, “80’s Week.” The artists will perform duets of songs from the 80’s when The Voice airs its semifinals week of shows beginning tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.