‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Paul Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of December 9 and beyond brings families together for the holidays in Genoa City. Plus, Paul returns, and it may be about the law as well as Christmas celebrations.

Doug Davidson, who portrays Genoa City police chief Paul Williamson, let fans know that he should be on-screen for new episodes on December 17 and 18, according to a report from CBS Soaps In Depth. However, because of preemptions for impeachment hearings, the dates could be pushed back a few days since CBS has aired the hearings instead of the soap a couple of times already. Plus, there could be more preemptions this week as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

The last time Paul appeared in the storyline was during the hostage crisis at the Grand Phoenix hotel. He and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) helped coordinate with Chance (Donny Boaz) when Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) held Connor (Judah Mackey) along with the little boy’s parents at gunpoint in the lobby of Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) hotel. Ultimately, Chance saved the day by dropping out of the ceiling onto Simon, and Paul helped wrap things up and take Simon to jail. So far, there’s no word on Paul’s future storyline possibilities.

Meanwhile, Alyvia Alyn Lind is expected to bring Faith Newman back to Genoa City. This fall, she’s been in boarding school while the actress starred as Angelica Green in the Netflix Original series Daybreak. Faith’s first expected air date is Friday, December 20, but again, that date could be pushed back due to unplanned preemptions.

Another holiday return is Zack Tinker, who will bring Fenmore Baldwin back in time for Christmas with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc), according to SheKnows Soaps. He’s been on tour with Devon’s (Bryton James) record label for most of the year, and he came up in a storyline when Adam (Mark Grossman) used pictures of him doing drugs to blackmail Michael this fall. Lauren went to help her son get into rehab, and it looks like he will be ready to celebrate the holidays later this month.

Finally, E! Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester shared that he landed a role on Y&R. However, not much is known about whom he will portray or when he will appear on the show. Previously, Sylvester has appeared on television in Beverly Hills Nanny as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.