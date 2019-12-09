Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Stunning Holiday Photo To Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just shared the most stunning holiday photo to Instagram, thrilling her fans with a new image of her three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — visiting Santa Claus.

Lorenzo, 7, was seated on Santa’s knee and sported a very grown-up red polo shirt and black pants for the photo. Seated next to him was his baby brother Angelo, 6 months, who sported a “My 1st Christmas” hat, a red Santa suit onesie, coordinating Santa bib, and red checkered sock booties with reindeer on the toes.

Looking over everyone was Nicole’s daughter Giovanna, 5. Sissy, as fans know her, sported a red sweatshirt with a gold heart on it, white leggings, gold sparkling boots, and a red bow in her long, dark hair.

The reality star took her children to visit Santa Claus so they could follow in the Christmas tradition of telling him what items they wanted him and his reindeer to deliver late on Christmas Eve when they were all asleep.

The children, dressed in their holiday best, stood out against the white walls in the area that was set up for Santa. Behind the group was a poster of Santa Claus and a tree. Next to the man who brings the toys was a bowl of candy canes, likely given to each child after their visit.

Fans were appreciative of the touching holiday image, liking it over 135,000 times and counting and posted their feelings regarding the sweet snap in the comments section of the photo.

“I don’t think it’s possible for your family to be cuter!” commented one fan of the former reality star.

“Why does Lorenzo look like he’s going to high school soon?” said a second follower of how grown-up big brother Lorenzo looked next to his siblings.

“Beautiful family God bless your beautiful angels,” said a third fan of the family.

Loading...

Nicole and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed the latest addition to their family, baby Angelo James LaValle, in May of this year.

Just two months after giving birth to baby Angelo, Nicole said in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she has changed her mind about having four children after seeing how much work it is with three.

“I’d rather not,” said Polizzi. “I always wanted four and I always thought I’m gonna have four kids, but after I pushed [Angelo] out, I’m like, ‘I am done,'” she recalled.

She also revealed that both Lorenzo and Giovanna have been very helpful with their little brother, helping to feed or entertain him when Nicole needs short-term assistance.

Nicole Polizzi recently announced that she has exited Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. According to the reality star, she wants to spend more time with her children and focus more on her New Jersey store called The Snooki Shop and podcast titled It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey.