Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Shares Selfie With Fellow South African Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters couldn’t contain her excitement when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. The model, who won the same title in 2017, congratulated her fellow South African and shared how proud she was of Tumi on Instagram.

The beauty queens posed for a selfie and the pic immediately sent Demi’s 1.4 million fans into a frenzy. In the photo, Demi and Zozibini stand side-by-side beaming with pride. The lady of the hour wore her spanking brand-new “Power of Unity” crown, which according to Channel 24, is estimated to be worth $5 million.

In the background, the Miss Universe catwalk and other officials can be seen as Demi and Zozibini struck a pose for the camera. Zozibini rocked her natural hair and designer evening dress. She looked directly at the camera with the self-confidence of a woman who has just achieved her life’s goals.

Beside her, Demi smiled at the camera. The former Miss Universe wore a dazzling catsuit that showed off her still-perfect figure. The sparkling top-half glittered with a geometric pattern and drew attention to her toned arms and décolletage. The suit also highlighted her tiny waist with a cinched waistband.

Demi accessorized with diamond earrings and a sleek, polished up-do. She wore a full face of makeup including a defined brow, blusher, and bold red lipstick. The brunette bombshell also flaunted her diamond engagement ring. Demi-Leigh is engaged to former footballer, Tim Tebow, and they are currently planning their wedding.

Those who follow the beauty pageant queen on social media know that she credits the Miss Universe competition for changing her whole life. Therefore, it stands to reason that her excitement was palpable when she posted the news that a fellow South African had won the coveted crown.

Demi’s fans loved the photo and immediately flooded the pic with heart, fire, and other emoji. Most of her followers were excited that another South African beauty had won the crown. They showered Demi with compliments and many also congratulated Zozibini on her win.

“Her answers were so real and from the heart! It gave me goosebumps!” one fan noted, referring to the answers that Zozibini gave at the pageant.

Another person said, “It was like a Deja Vu when Steve said: The New Miss Universe is… South Africa!!” Many heartily agreed with this particular statement

A final commenter opined, “Congrats to South Africa. It feels like a back to back win with a gap to me. Well deserved win.” In fact, this is the third consecutive year that South Africa placed in the top three of the competition. Tamaryn Green was the runner-up in Miss Universe 2018.