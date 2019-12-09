Nancy Grace Weighs In On The College Admissions Scandal

Nancy Grace has some pointers for Lori Loughlin.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is in some serious legal trouble for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. She and her husband both face serious charges for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Now, according to Entertainment Tonight, legal commentator Nancy Grace is weighing in on what she thinks Loughlin should do.

Grace’s main advice for Loughlin is to listen to her lawyers, even if she doesn’t always agree with what they are telling her. She will also need to tell the complete truth.

“Follow the counsel of your lawyers but always, in every way, tell the truth,” Grace said.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, but Grace thinks the way Felicity Huffman handled her role in the scandal was far better. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT exam responses corrected. Because she took a plea deal, her sentence was not harsh. She wound up with less than two weeks in prison, a fine and community service work.

Grace commended Huffman for the way she took responsibility for her actions and publicly apologized.

“I think that saying, ‘I did this, I’m embarrassed, I’ve caused my family a lot of pain,’…it’s not just for the public, it’s for your children. To see mom say, ‘You know what, I did something wrong. I was misguided, I was wrong.’ And when an otherwise totally wonderful and good person stands in front of a judge and says, ‘I screwed up. I did something horrible.’ It’s really hard to maintain your anger and seek retribution when someone’s admitting they did this thing.”

The legal analyst went on to say that she felt that despite Huffman’s admitted mistake, she set a good example for her daughters with the way she handled the difficult situation.

The former Full House actress, on the other hand, is expected to spend far more than just two weeks in jail if she is convicted. According to recent reports, should could find herself behind bars as early as Christmas. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has reportedly been firmly against taking a plea deal since the beginning. The two have pleaded not guilty to an array of charges, including mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.