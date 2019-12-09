WWE Rumors: King Corbin To Get New Manager

King Corbin has formed an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode in recent weeks, but the Friday Night SmackDown superstar could be set to add another member to his royal court. As documented by Ringside News, Corbin is being advertised for an upcoming house show match against Roman Reigns, and Drake Maverick is being billed as his manager.

Maverick has struggled to find momentum since joining Friday Night SmackDown during the last WWE draft. As a member of the Monday Night Raw brand, he was involved in the ongoing 24/7 Title storyline involving R-Truth, but he’s been largely absent from television in recent times.

However, pairing him up with Corbin makes sense. In the past, Maverick managed the heel tag team Authors of Pain, so he’s no stranger to assisting the company’s bad guys. Furthermore, his comedic persona will be complementary to Corbin’s current royalty gimmick, which has featured the superstar in some entertaining segments.

Maverick is no stranger to entertaining segments, either. When he was managing the Authors of Pain, he wet himself on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Given that Corbin’s recent segments have seen him pour dog food over his opponents, it’s possible that Maverick will continue to be used in some of WWE’s more puerile storylines.

Maverick is also a trained wrestler, which makes him an ideal lackey for Corbin as it means he’ll be able to take bumps. WWE tends to thrust managers into the heat of the action, and Maverick’s experience means that he’ll be able to excel in his new role.

Managing Corbin should also give Maverick a renewed focus. His recent WWE storylines have involved him being rejected by women, including his own wife. His quest for the 24/7 Title was built around his need to consummate his marriage, while last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw him approach Dana Brooke only to end up being spanked by Elias later on.

As The Inquisitr reported this weekend, the upcoming match between Corbin and Reigns at TLC had a huge stipulation added to it. Perhaps Maverick will make an appearance and help Corbin pick up the victory.

However, if the report about both superstars pairing up is true, it confirms that WWE has plans on continuing the polarizing rivalry between Corbin and Reigns. The storyline — which has seen Corbin continually poke fun at Reigns’ “Big Dog” nickname — has received plenty of criticism, with CM Punk even calling it “garbage” on a recent episode of WWE Backstage.