Kourtney Kardashian Gets Blasted By Sisters Kim & Khloe For Not Being Open On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian was recently in hot water with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian after being accused of not being as transparent on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The eldest Kardashian sister was confronted about her willingness to keep some aspects of her life private on the E! reality show. According to People, the confrontation began when Kourtney was asked by Kim and Khloe if she was dating anyone. Once Kourtney shared with her sisters that she wasn’t dating anyone, they said that they didn’t know for sure because Kourtney doesn’t reveal details about her personal life to her sisters on the show. Khloe even went as far as to say that they “don’t know her,” on the show.

In addition to criticizing their sister for her unwillingness to share more about her personal life on camera, Kim reminded Kourtney that her desire to keep areas of her life private affects the rest of her sisters as well. In her confessional interview, she shared that when Kourtney doesn’t want to share certain aspects of her life, it can have an effect on the trajectory of the show.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” she explains. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

During the discussion, Kourtney explained to her sisters that there’s a “fine line” for what she feels comfortable sharing, even with being on a reality television show. Later in the clip, Kourtney clarified in her confessional that she only said that she didn’t want her dating life to be filmed for the cameras. She also said that, in the past, she has opened up about several other topics, such as parenting and her struggle with anxiety.

The clip from KUWTK comes months before Kourtney shared that she will be stepping down from the E! hit. Although Kourtney had been involved with the series since it premiered in 2007, she confirmed with Entertainment Tonight that she would be taking a break from filming to focus on her children- Mason, 9, Penelope,7 and Reign, 4. Kourtney’s sisters said during the same interview that they weren’t positive that Kourtney would be leaving for good, and shared that the show is a “revolving door” for the family.