‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Nelle May Be Stirring Up More Trouble

Nelle Benson has been popping up pretty frequently on General Hospital and that means there is most likely trouble ahead. She is currently sitting in a prison cell at Pentonville, but she is desperately doing her best to get parole sooner rather than later. For the week of December 9, the troublemaker will reappear and it looks like she may be stirring the pot once again.

It’s no secret that pretty much all of Port Charles hates Nelle Benson. She has caused a lot of ruckus in the lives of the Corinthos family, but they don’t even know the half of it just yet. On Wednesday, SheKnows Soaps indicates that she will be making a phone call. There is no indication on who will be on the receiving end, but the other two spoilers for the same day may be a hint that it won’t be good. The soap site says that Carly is alarmed and Willow is shocked. Carly has been right in the middle of the Nelle chaos from the beginning since she was the object of Nelle’s revenge.

Willow, on the other hand, has no idea just how connected she is to Nelle, and to Michael. Wiley is their son, but Willow still believes that she is his birth mother. Nelle’s phone call could possibly involve Willow this week on General Hospital.

Willow's ready to talk to Chase about her pregnancy scare, West Coast. How will he take the news?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/UpkfyeMmtS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 6, 2019

It was revealed earlier when she met with her lawyer, Martin Grey, that she recently got married. While she didn’t identify her husband, most viewers believe that she married Shiloh while they were both in prison. Now that he is dead, she is going to use that to her advantage to not only get hold of Shiloh’s Quartermaine shares, but possibly to get closer to Wiley.

That call she makes this week could always be to her lawyer, but the spoiler also hints that it could also be to Carly to somehow torment her. The one thing that would shock both Carly and Willow would be to learn that Shiloh had a new wife before he died and that girl is Nelle Benson, Michael’s ex.

Nelle and Sam, who is her new cellmate, just learned of Lucas and Brad’s car accident. Chase delivered the disturbing news to the girls, but no one picked up on Nelle being so concerned about Wiley being in the car. With Lucas’ life hanging in the balance, she may just change plans.

This week’s General Hospital spoilers could lead to plenty of drama between Nelle and others in Port Charles that have no idea what’s coming next from her.