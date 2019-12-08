NeNe Leakes Hints That The Current Season ‘RHOA’ May Be Her Last

NeNe Leakes recently shared that she may be exiting the Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 12 of the show wraps.

The Bravo show’s only original cast member revealed to Hollywood Life that when it comes to Season 13 of the show, she can’t guarantee that she will be involved. Leakes shared with the outlet that most of her reservations about remaining on the show have to do with much behind-the-scenes drama that fans of the show may not be privy to. She also shared that she currently struggles with how long she would like to remain on the series.

“I don’t know…I really don’t know that. I never really know what I’m doing until the season is over and we talk about it,” Leakes said when asked if Season 12 will be her last.

“I just think there’s a lot of things that aren’t fair, things that — Behind the scenes things that you guys don’t get to see. So I just have to talk with my team and decide what’s best for me.”

Leakes has been apart of the RHOA cast since the show first aired back in 2008. While she has been known as the lead of the ensemble cast, Leakes left the show for a while back in Season 8. Leakes then rejoined the cast in Season 10 of the show. Since her return, Leakes has had altercations with several of the housewives, including Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.

Leakes confirmed that, while she isn’t a fan of Moore’s in any way, the former beauty queen’s return to RHOA has nothing to do with Leakes’ decision to possibly leave the show. The former Glee actress shared that, when it comes to Moore, she doesn’t pay her any attention. Leakes also said that she’s “strong” and that Moore simply “can’t handle me.”

Although Leakes shared that she is considering leaving the show, she didn’t have any complaints about what viewers of the show have seen thus far. She shared that the producers have begun to show more of the other cast members’ “personalities” and everyone is beginning to show their true colors.

If Leakes did decide to leave RHOA for good, the reality star would have other ventures waiting for her. In addition to her reality television fame, Leakes also has an eye for fashion. The television personality launched her store, Swagg Boutique in Atlanta several years ago. The Brick-and-Mortar business has since expanded, with Leakes having stores in Maryland and Florida as well.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights on Bravo.