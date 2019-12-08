Kathie Lee Gifford Performs Christmas Song She Wrote For Tree Lighting Ceremony In Franklin, Tennessee

Kathie Lee sang with Christian Rock Band Jars of Clay during the tree lighting ceremony in her new home.

Kathie Lee Gifford kicked off the holidays in her new home of Franklin, Tennessee by singing during the town’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

On Saturday, the former Today Show host took to Instagram to share a photo that was snapped during the event. In the image, Kathie Lee was pictured on a jumbo screen with Christian rock band Jars of Clay and a children’s choir. In the caption of her post, Kathie Lee revealed that she and Jars of Clay performed a song together during the tree lighting ceremony.

Kathie Lee didn’t share a video of their performance, but the entire tree lighting ceremony can be seen on the City of Franklin’s official YouTube page. For the special holiday event, Kathie Lee rocked a festive, figure-flattering ensemble that included a red plaid maxi skirt, a black long-sleeved top with a wide scoop neck and a snug fit, and a wide black leather belt.

Kathie Lee took the stage to sing after the Christmas tree was lit. However, before she shared her original holiday tune with her fellow Franklin residents, she talked about how her song with Jars of Clay came to be. She revealed that she was originally only supposed to sing a single chorus of a Christmas song with the band. However, she convinced lead vocalist Dan Haseltine to help her turn a lyric that she had already written into a full-length holiday tune.

“I said, ‘Well, you know what, I wrote a lyric last June about this town, loving it so much, called ‘Little Franklin, Tennessee,’ so let’s just add a little more to the end for Christmas,'” Kathie Lee recalled.

Dan joked that he responded to Kathie Lee’s request by saying that the prospect of working on a song with her “terrified” him, but their collaboration proved to be a success. The lyrics of the tune were all about the joy and peace Kathie Lee has felt since moving to Franklin.

“Lord, it’s early Sunday morning, and all that I can see is the beauty all around me here in Franklin, Tennessee,” Kathie Lee crooned. “If home is where the heart is, then my heart is in sweet Franklin, Tennessee.”

During the song, Kathie Lee also described Franklin as “where I’m supposed to be.” You can watch her performance below.

Many Kathie Lee fans were disappointed when she decided to leave the Today Show to move to Tennessee, where she planned on writing music and starring in movies. However, she told Pop Culture that she’d “been waiting my whole life to do this kind of work.”

It doesn’t look like Kathie Lee is regretting her decision at all, and she’s making sure to keep her fans updated on her new life. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posed for a stylish snapshot in front of the Franklin Theater. She shared the photo on her Instagram page, and many fans commented on how happy she looked.