‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Tease Lights Up Twitter

The official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is dropping tomorrow, debuting at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience. Since it’s a world now where trailers have their own trailers, a short teaser was released today on Twitter for the full-length trailer which will debut on Sunday. The 24-second video shows plenty of action, and it’s driving fans on Twitter absolutely wild. Wonder Woman became a trending topic within an hour of the trailer tease, with fans mostly focusing on one specific shot in the clip.

The tease starts out with Diana Prince in her full Wonder Woman gear, with brighter looking armor than the previous film. A security guard appears to be firing at Diana as she whips around her Lasso of Truth. Diana then grabs a gun which is about to be fired at her, ejects a bullet, and then hits it with one of her wrists guards, presumably changing its trajectory towards someone else.

“Nothing good is born from lies, and greatness is not what you think,” Diana says in a voiceover as a few more action shots take place.

It’s when Wonder Woman is flying in the air with her Lasso that she attaches it to a bolt of lighting and seemingly swings from the bolt itself that has fans absolutely freaking out.

“Diana Prince swinging through lighting. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” one user tweeted.

“SHE’S SWINGING ON BOLTS OF LIGHTNING ASGHHSZSWRTCGVNNNAAAHHH,” another wrote.

The clip also appears to start off with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) saying “the world needs you,” just before he is spotted in the trailer at two separate times. His appearance doesn’t steal the show as he is only in the background for two brief moments, but he will likely appear front and center in the full trailer tomorrow. Steve’s return was confirmed by director Patty Jenkins last year when she tweeted a photo of Chris Pine on set wearing an 80s throwback tracksuit and some vintage Nike sneakers.

There was no appearance from Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in the trailer tease, and it’s not known if she will show up in the full-length trailer or not.

The trailer is expected to premiere at 3:30 p.m. ET tomorrow. It will be live-streamed on the official Wonder Woman Twitter account. Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will be at the panel when the trailer premieres so fans should stay close to their computers to see if anything else can be found out before or after its debut.

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres on June 5, 2020.