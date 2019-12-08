Tyler Cameron Dodges Questions About His Love Life, Tries To Shift The Attention To Peter Weber

Tyler Cameron didn't say he'd never consider being the 'Bachelor' but isn't worried about romance right now.

Romance is the last thing that is on Bachelor runnerup Tyler Cameron’s mind. Despite the fact that he’s been seen out and about with several big name stars in recent months, he’s not in a serious relationship. When reporters asked him if he would ever consider starring on The Bachelor, Cameron dodged the question and tried to shift the attention to Peter Weber, according to TMZ.

Despite facing an array of questions by reporters, Cameron didn’t divulge any details about his love life. He did make it clear that dating isn’t at the forefront of his mind right now. He’s focusing on himself and simply enjoying life. While he didn’t say he wouldn’t potentially consider being the Bachelor himself, he did say he’s looking forward to watching his pal Weber take on the role.

“We have a great Bachelor right now, Peter. So I’m excited to watch his season. It’s not really something I’m focused on or worried about right now,” he said in regards to whether he’ll ever re-enter the dating on television world.

He was then asked what he’s learned from all the dating he’s been doing lately and what it is that attracts him to a woman.

“I’m learning just like y’all are. I’m still figuring it out,” he said simply.

Stardom is still relatively new to Cameron. He was living a normal life prior to going on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette where America instantly fell in love with him. Brown chose Jed Wyatt over him, but when that relationship failed she expressed interest in starting things back up with Cameron. While Cameron and Brown went out for a date after the show ended, nothing more occurred between the two and Cameron was spotted sneaking out of supermodel Gigi Hadid’s house only days later.

Hadid and Cameron had a brief fling but have since called it quits and unfollowed one another online. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Cameron has most recently been seen out and about with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair have been caught on video kissing at a club. Nevertheless, inside sources say Cameron isn’t looking for anything serious with Karanikolaou.

“They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie. He is only in L.A. for the next two months and wants to party and hang out with her while he is here. He doesn’t want anything serious but is having fun with her,” and inside source said.