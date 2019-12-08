Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Footage Debuts At Brazil’s CCXP

No, there is no streamable footage for what was shown today at Brazil’s CCXP regarding the video of the upcoming Eternals movie. But there is the next best thing, which is a lengthy description of what was shown to the lucky crowd there to see it. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige held a panel where he discussed all things Marvel, and the crowd was most excited to see footage from Eternals which will debut in theaters at the end of 2020.

According to IGN, the beginning of the clip shows a door opening and an old man who says he’s “missed” the Eternals, as the cast appears before him. Ikaris (played by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden) is in front of the pack of superheroes, and the old man then asks the group to make themselves at home. It’s noted that the Eternals are wearing everyday clothing here, and not the lavish superhero outfits which were debuted at the D23 Expo this past August.

The group can then be seen laying on a beach, and then gathered around a fireplace where Ajak (Salma Hayek) is centered as the leader of the group. A voiceover from Ajak is heard shortly after where she presumably tells the group “This land and these people… They changed us. Now we must protect them.”

A battle scene is shown about to begin as Angelina Jolie’s Thena stands in white armor and hits an enemy square in the face. There is a lovely shot of the group flying (which they all can do) and some sort of energy is taken in by the band of heroes, truly showing off their immense power. An Eternals logo ends the footage, full of purple tones and hints of gold.

Several of the attendees at the panel noted how different this movie looks from all the other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collider’s Steve Weintraub hailed the new footage as “fantastic” in a new tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Loading...

“Saw a lot of cool stuff today at #CCXP19 but highlight was the #Eternals footage. Like I said earlier, looks unlike any previous [Marvel Studios] film and I’m so excited to see Jack Kirby’s vision on the big screen. Trust me, Eternals looks fantastic and this was just raw footage,” he tweeted.

Weintraub also noted that Feige said Eternals will span over 7,000 years, something not many people knew about the film until today.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.