Stormi Webster Snowboards Like A Pro With Mom Kylie Jenner As Coach, Tiny Toddler Is Not Yet 2-Years-Old

Stormi Webster may not be 2-years-old until next year, but she is already an avid athlete. On Friday, her mom, Kylie Jenner, updated her Instagram account with a post showing Stormi’s prowess while navigating a snowboard.

Kylie and Travis Scott’s little girl is apparently a natural athlete. After getting decked out in snowboarding gear — including a sturdy safety helmet and safety goggles, a puffy white snowsuit featuring a fuzzy hoodie, long black, puffy gloves, and the appropriate boots — Stormi took off on a pint-sized board through a patch of flattened snow as if she had been on a snowboard all her life. She didn’t seem at all concerned that she could fall because, apparently, that concept is not part of the tiny toddler’s vocabulary at this point.

Although Travis did not appear to be part of the snow-bound scene, Kylie was right there with Stormi as she coached her sweet daughter, telling her how good she was as the tot slid through the winter wonderland, seemingly without a care in the world. The 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member also told Stormi how “cool” she was while being, well, cool as she took on the adventurous snow sport.

At the end of the first clip of two from Kylie’s Instagram post, Stormi was still standing on her snowboard while her mommy pulled a string to help move her over the snow. In the video, Stormi appeared to be as chill as can be when, at the end of the clip, she asked Kylie for water. Apparently, all that activity created the need for hydration.

In the second clip, Stormi motivated herself to glide down a tiny hill without support from anyone. Again, the baby celebrity seemed rather nonchalant about what she was doing. In fact, the little rider did not waver as she moved along, remaining upright and focused as she did so. Stormi only stopped in her tracks when Kylie caught her little girl at the end of the run.

While Stormi’s feat on a snowboard that showed she looked like a pro went viral, the tiny toddler and her daring endeavor were toasted on Instagram by Kylie’s 152.7 million followers. Some 12 million fans liked the two-part set of videos, while nearly 160,000 wrote comments about what they saw.

“Wow how is this even possible?” asked one Instagram user.

“Omg she’s a natural,” stated another fan.

“This [is] how I’m sliding into 2020,” remarked a third follower.

“I legitimately have watched this 15 times,” claimed a fourth fan.

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying the snow with her daughter, Stormi, for a few days now. While on the vacation, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has rocked all kinds of snow friendly gear, much of it created by ritzy Chanel.