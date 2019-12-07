Savannah Chrisley Is ‘Laying Low’ In A Flannel Jacket & Black Leggings

Savannah Chrisley was glowing with joy in her latest Instagram snapshot as she quoted a song called Laying Low by Danielle Bradbery in the caption.

The photo featured the Chrisley Knows Best star with her back pressed against the wall as she rocked a pair of black leggings, a black t-shirt, and a white and black flannel jacket. Savannah had a huge smile on her face as she flashed her pearly white teeth for the camera.

The snug bottoms and the angle at which she held one of her legs and bent her knee also allowed her to flaunt her toned legs. Chrisley had one hand cupped with her fingertips on the side of her face while the other one rested on her thigh.

In the accessories department, she kept things relatively simple with a bracelet and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

In just 24 hours since the photo went live on her profile, her followers flooded it with just shy of 50,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Notably, Danielle Bradbery commented on the snapshot leaving nothing more than a string of black heart emojis for the reality TV personality.

Interestingly, her followers continue to obsess over her short hair.

While some time has passed since Savannah shocked her fan base by chopping off nearly all of her hair, it remains a topic of conversation in the comments of her Instagram posts. This latest snap was no exception. In fact, one of her followers noted she looked like talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Several other individuals responded to the comment agreeing with the connection. There, however, was one follower who questioned why it mattered if she looked like Ellen.

Fortunately, Chrisley had just as many followers who were quick to praise her with compliments. Many of her followers took to the comments to note how much they loved her, her family, and her short hair.

“Love you and your family…just bought one of your Rampage outfits…i love it!” One follower penned.

A second chimed in: “Your gorgeous face is still looking back at you. Don’t be afraid of your Beauty!”

“Your hair freaking ROCKS. It just suits you to a t.” A third added.

One individual questioned if Savannah was homosexual now that she was rocking short hair and a flannel jacket. The comment was quickly flooded with several hundred comments as her followers feuded over whether her outfits and her hair cut had anything to do with her sexuality.

While most of her followers had nothing but great things to say, it appears as if her dramatic change in hairstyle will remain a topic of conversation for a while longer.