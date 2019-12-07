‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Three-Way Elimination Sends Two Veterans Home

Lots of spoilers regarding Season 35 of The Challenge have been flooding in this weekend, with the cast numbers dwindling down dramatically. One of the biggest shocks to come out regards a one-of-a-kind three-way elimination challenge that sent two longtime veterans home by the hands of a rookie. According to The Challenge Vevmo page, insider Pink Rose revealed Nany Gonzalez and Aneesa Ferreira have both been eliminated by Big Brother newcomer Bayleigh Dayton. Popular Twitter spoiler account GamerVev confirmed the vets were sent home by Bayleigh which has completely elated fans.

For the last several days, Nany was listed as the most recently eliminated player, but who she was sent home by was not listed. After a plethora of information was revealed, it looks like two other players have been sent home on top of the Aneesa reveal. Pink Rose has also listed Josh Martinez and Melissa Reeves as eliminated players, but who sent them home has yet to be revealed.

This is the second Challenge for Melissa and the third for Josh, who was eliminated by Jordan Wiseley just a couple episodes ago on War of the Worlds 2. Nany and Josh’s close eliminations mirror this season of WOTW2 as they were sent home back-t0-back on Season 34. For now, it cannot be confirmed that they were sent home back-t0-back on Season 35, but it was definitely close.

The news of these four newly eliminated competitors leaves four females and six males left in the game. It’s possible more males have been eliminated but the news just hasn’t broken yet. With just 10 players left, it’s likely the final is the next competition to go down, or just around the corner. Season 35 will see a good mix of rookies and veterans competing in the final, which is a nice break from WOTW2. Everyone competing in the WOTW2 final this season is a veteran of the game, most of which did not have to play in an elimination at all this season.

It’s been rumored that in order to be eligible to play in the final on Season 35, you must have appeared in one elimination challenge during the season. This currently holds true to the remaining 10 players still in the game.

Season 35 of The Challenge is expected to debut in early 2020 on MTV. The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 will air its season finale this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The season will end with one, or possibly two reunion shows.