Rita Ora Sizzles In Behind-The-Scenes Peek At Rehearsal Process

Pop star Rita Ora treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes peek into the rehearsal process on Instagram with a triple update. Rita opted to share the pictures in black-and-white for an artistic feel to the post.

In the first snap, Rita sat and watched the action with an interested gaze. Her hair was pulled back and had several accessories sticking out of it as she took in what was going on in the room. The beauty rocked a black one-shoulder top that showed off some of her skin, and rested her chin on her hand. Her tattoos were visible on the arm that propped up her face.

In the second snap, Rita was in the middle of the frame surrounded by all her dancers. The crew around her were all striking different poses as they worked through their individual portions of the program, and Rita sang into a microphone. She rocked a black one-shoulder bodysuit that hugged her hourglass physique perfectly. The fabric clung to her curves and the dramatic silhouette looked even sexier in black-and-white.

For the third and final snap of the update, Rita again was in the middle of the action. A man in a baseball cap behind her seemed to be giving some type of direction, and several dancers reached out towards her as they practiced a particular part of the program. Rita placed one hand on her hip as she continued to sing into the microphone, running through the performance.

In the caption of the post, she filled her followers in on the fact that she was practicing for the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. She included the station’s event hashtag, and also filled her followers in on the fact that she was back in the United Kingdom, London in particular, by including her location in the geotag of the post.

Rita’s followers loved seeing what went into one of her dynamic performances, and the post received over 94,800 likes within just 18 hours. Many of her fans shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

“You’re gonna smash it. I’m gonna party with you in front of my laptop,” one fan said.

Loading...

One follower, who would have the opportunity to see the performance live, commented “I’ll see you at Hyde park girl!” followed by a string of heart emoji.

“You will be the best one tomorrow, I know it!!” another fan said.

Another follower who wouldn’t be able to make it to the action performance in London said “I will watch a livestream and dance with you in Moscow lol.”

The performance comes not long after Rita’s 29th birthday. The bombshell shared a snap on Instagram with her followers in honor of the milestone, as The Inquisitr reported, in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination.