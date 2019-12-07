‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, December 6: Ridge Presents The Divorce Papers & An Alternative To Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, December 6 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) that he had the divorce papers drawn up. He admitted that he didn’t want to end his marriage and he wanted to give it one last chance. Ridge told Shauna that he had to do everything in his power to make it work, She Knows Soaps. Shauna understood. Later, Shauna told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that Ridge didn’t want to sign the papers and was still hoping to reunite with his wife. Quinn was rooting for Ridge and Shauna to end up together.

At Spencer Publications, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had a difference of opinion. While Steffy felt that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had manipulated Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) into signing the custody papers, Liam felt that Thomas had been the one who was pulling the strings.

Liam also said that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) would be the only tie that Thomas would ever have to Hope. He thought that Thomas was delusional if he thought that he had a chance with Hope. Steffy added that Hope should be spending quality time with him and Beth.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas uses Douglas to persuade Hope to say yes to the idea he presented her with. pic.twitter.com/3ZTUx9PQSO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 6, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Hope would not commit to coming back to Forrester Creations. After Hope left, Douglas told his father that he was sorry that his mommy didn’t agree to come back to work.

Steffy entered the office and as Douglas babbled away she realized that Thomas had used his son again. After Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) took the little boy out of the room, she confronted her brother. She accused him of manipulating Hope to come back to Forrester Creations and said that he still had not learned from his past mistakes, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The soap opera spoilers also hinted that Hope would visit Liam at Spencer Publications. He confirmed that he made the right decision by returning to his father’s company. Hope then surprised Liam when she told him that she was ready to go back to Forrester Creations with Thomas as the head designer for Hope For The Future.

Ridge arrived at the Logan estate with the divorce papers in hand. Brooke couldn’t believe that he wanted to end their marriage. Ridge missed his wife and said that they belonged together. But unless she could forgive Thomas, he didn’t see how they could move forward. Brooke narrowed her eyes as Ridge pleaded with her to consider his request.